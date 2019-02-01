Expert tips on how to use videos in a webshop

Moriam Hassan Balogun, from retail video agency Orangevine, shared some tips with FashionUnited at the last edition of Amsterdam’s fashion trade show Modefabriek. In the interactive video below, Balogun gives valuable advice such as how to get started on a tight budget, how to convert clicks into sales and why YouTube can be bad for conversion.

Instructions: hit play to start the video, then click on the questions you're most interested in. Pay attention because there’s a little quiz at the end!

For an in-depth discussion on the dos & don'ts of webshop videos, check out this article.

More tips from retail experts at Modefabriek:

Expert Advice on Branding & Instagram @Modefabriek 2019

5 questions to future-proof a fashion brand

What fashion companies do wrong when targeting over-50s

Ask an expert: 5 tips for fashion branding on Instagram

E-commerce is changing: What can fashion do to keep up?