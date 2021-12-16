Extra Butter partners with NY Knicks and Mitchell & Ness on collection

Streetwear boutique Extra Butter has partnered with the New York Knicks and Mitchell & Ness on a capsule collection.

The collection, which celebrates the basketball franchise’s 75 anniversary season, will be released on December 17, exclusively at Extra Butter’s Long Island City location.

“To kick off this partnership, we felt it was important to look back at where the Knicks started,” said Extra Butter creative director Bernie Gross. “The team has been around just as long as the NBA itself. “

The collection, which features “vintage graphics and type treatments from the Knicks iconography”, will also be highlighted in a pop-up space at the Extra Butter location. The pop-up will offer customers a Pop-A-Shot, to shoot hoops and decor, provided by Mr. Throwback, a vintage collector.

Extra Butter has also partnered with Chase, Marquee Partner of Madison Square Garden, in order to create a commemorative enamel pin, given to customers who purchase an item from the collection with their Chase credit or debit card.

“We’re very excited to continue working closely with the Knicks organisation to keep bringing stories relevant to the die-hard fans of New York,” said Gross.

The collection will be released at its Extra Butter location on December 17, and online at the Knicks and Extra Butter webstores on December 18.