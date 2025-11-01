Eyewear trends: Most fashionable styles for SS26
The spring/summer 2026 shows confirmed the creative power of sunglasses and opticals. The accessory has once again become the perfect canvas for personal expression, bringing a wide range of influences. From futuristic shapes and 70s accents to high-tech styles and “look-at-me” models, here are the five most creative eyewear styles for the upcoming season.
Tinted lenses
Often paired with thin frames, tinted lenses add a fashionable touch to even the most conventional looks while reviving the spirit of the 70s and 80s.
Metallic lightness
The Y2K era's influence continues, restoring the cool factor that thin metal-framed glasses were missing.
Mask sunglasses
As key pieces of the silhouette, the glasses wrap around three-quarters of the face. They create the illusion of integrating the connected technologies long promised by GAFAM.
Futuristic
At Jean-Paul Gaultier, new director Duran Lantink designed glasses that appear to float. Meanwhile, at Bottega Veneta, Louise Trotter presented cat-eye glasses with gold details in a futuristic shape.
“Look-at-me”
The spring/summer 2026 shows featured a plethora of eyewear, each more eye-catching than the last. This highlighted the creative potential of this small accessory, turning it into a means of expression more telling than clothing itself.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
