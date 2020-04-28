Fabletics launches first mother daughter collection

Just in time for Mother’s Day in the US, Fabletics has launched its first matching mother-daughter activewear capsule collection, with proceeds supporting children impacted by Covid-19.

Ginger Ressler, the activewear brand’s chief performance officer, envisioned the capsule after taking inspiration from her daughter, Gia. Created with the message that “girls can do anything”, the collection is intended to uplift, motivate and inspire women of all ages.

“Since the beginning, I wanted to design a coordinated collection for Fabletics,” said Ressler. “And I love how much joy this collection sparks, which is more important now than ever.”

The three-outfit capsule, available to toddlers, children and adults, includes a selection of athletic tanks, leggings and shorts, which feature bright colors and details, such as pink leopard print. Available on the Fabletics website, the limited-edition collection is offered in children’s sizes 2T to XL and women’s sizes XXS to 4X. Customers can purchase items individually or by choosing a four-piece bundle, which is priced at 89.95 dollars for Fabletics VIP members.

As a response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the brand said that 100 percent of net profits from its children’s clothing will provide meals to kids. More specifically, from April 27 to May 31, a donation of a minimum of 25,000 dollars will be made to the Covid-19 fund of non-profit organization, Blessings in A Backpack, which helps children safely access food during school closures.

Earlier this month, Fabletics launched its new activewear label, Fabletics Men, which was headlined by actor, comedian and businessman Kevin Hart.