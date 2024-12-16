Fading trends: What 2025 will leave behind
The year 2024 continued to fuel the desirability of a multitude of pieces, most of which have been on trend for several seasons and are reaching their peak in 2025. Here is a list of eight waning trends.
Neon colours
Fluorescent shades are losing their appeal in 2025. The coming year will favour a wardrobe with neutral tones, such as Mocha Mousse, the Pantone Colour of the Year 2025.
Cargo trousers
The loose fit and utility pockets of cargo trousers will no longer be a hit in womenswear in 2025. Adopted in 2023, their return to the catwalks accompanied the Y2K trend.
Y2K
After several years of an intense comeback, the Y2K aesthetic is waning. The butterfly crop top, iridescent sheens, and low-rise jeans are all references to the Paris Hilton style that will need to be left behind in 2025.
Pink
Associated with Barbiecore and Greta Gerwig's film, Barbie pink has persisted for several seasons but will definitively be a thing of the past in 2025.
Coquette
The TikTok aesthetic dubbed Coquette is characterised by miniskirts, bows, puff sleeves, and delicate broderie anglaise. These details will no longer be fashionable in 2025.
Parachute trousers
These wide-leg trousers made from a swishy fabric were on trend in Summer 2024. They are quietly slipping out of the fashion spotlight in 2025.
The joggers/hoodie combo
The ultimate comfort look that reigned supreme during and after the Covid periods is gradually being abandoned. In 2025, a more sophisticated loungewear look will be preferred, combining pieces from eveningwear or officewear with cosy garments.
The long denim skirt
Seen on many celebrities during summer 2024, next year the long denim skirt is fading in favour of a more chic style: the pencil skirt.
This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.FR. It was translated to English using an AI tool called Genesis and edited by Rachel Douglass..
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com