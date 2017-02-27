Fall Winter 2017-18 Key Womens Accessories at the Trade Fairs

Trendstop's accessories team have travelled to the key trade fair destinations across Europe to bring FashionUnited readers the essential fashion trends impacting the women's accessories and footwear markets. From dedicated accessories events such as Premiere Classe in Paris and Mipel in Milan to the influential womenswear shows in Berlin and Copenhagen, our expert trade fair analysis and comprehensive coverage will inform your next collection with inspirational ideas for the FW17-18 season and beyond.

This week Trendstop introduce three fashion-forward looks for Fall/Winter 2017-18 accessories. Felted Finishes offers a sophisticated take on streetwear casuals with smart suiting references while a retro twist on high-end leather finishes lends a vintage appeal to premium accessories in Modern 70s Wovens. Arctic Furs celebrates the naturally cosy qualities of fur, bringing a plush yet playful feel to both formal and casual styles.

Felted Finishes

Accessories take inspiration from traditional tailoring with soft felted finishes in tonal suiting greys. Boiled wool textures have a compact density that gives boxy bags a softly structured appearance while felt fabrications tap into the popular sports/formal hybrid trend when applied to athletic sneakers and baseball caps.

Modern 70s Wovens

Woven textures come with a retro vibe as interwoven intrecciato inspired leathers are shot through with contrasting vintage colour-ways. Classic brown, tan and cream tones are accented with off-beat brights in bold stripe or plaid patterns. Handcrafted leathers enhance the premium appeal of weekenders and driving gloves.

Arctic Furs

Winter furs go back to nature as plush fluffy pelts are finished in pale arctic tones. Deep pile mink textures in shades of snow white and cool cream lend a luxuriously cosy feel to soft shoppers while cuddly teddy furs add a playful touch to both casual drawstring duffle bags and formal penny loafer silhouettes.

Images courtesy of Trendstop: Julie Dubois at Premiere Classe, Diemme at Ciff, Soul Made at Premiere Classe, Essential Antwerp at Premium, Maison Fabre at Premiere Classe, My Choice at Mipel, Arron, Pellico Sunny, Muun, all at Premiere Classe, all Fall Winter 2017-18.