Fall Winter 2017-18 London Press Event Overview

The Trendstop team give FashionUnited readers an industry insider's guide to the key looks from the London press days. Staged by leading labels and top fashion PR firms at destination locations around the city, these events provide a seasonal showcase for influential major labels, avant-garde designers and directional high-street brands. Trendstop's Womenswear experts reveal the must-have pieces that will be essential to any Fall/Winter 2017-18 collection while our comprehensive trade show coverage and press day galleries analyse and evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week Trendstop present three key items that will be impacting the Fall/Winter 2017-18 womenswear wardrobe. The Peplum Shirt offers a move on from the masculine shirtings of past seasons with a feminine take on tailoring. The Utility Jumpsuit puts a contemporary spin on functional workwear and illustrates the ongoing importance of utilitarian trends. The Nordic Knit fuses decorative graphic motifs with fashion-forward colour combinations for a fresh take on traditional Scandinavian style.

The Peplum Shirt

The classic white shirt moves away from the masculine proportions and traditional tailoring of previous seasons to embrace a more feminine silhouette. Crisp cottons and starched structure are softened by gently pleated and ruched peplum detailing that compliments the female form.

The Utility Jumpsuit

The utility trend continues apace for F/W17-18 with a focus on durable fabrications and clean-lined functionalism. Denim jumpsuits and boiler suits come in deep dyed indigo or saturated brights accented with contrast stitching. Hardware is practical yet understated for a contemporary take on workwear themes.

The Nordic Knit

Knitwear look to Scandinavia for inspiration as cosy sweaters come adorned with Nordic style placement patterns. Neutral/neon colour combinations modernise traditional folkloric geometrics while fluffy brushed yarns and super-soft mohair textures soften graphic motifs.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Kate Spade, Vivetta, Karl Lagerfeld, L.F Markey, Kenzo, Revolve, Pinko, Toast and Markus Lupfer all Fall Winter 2017-18.