Fall Winter 2019-20 Key Theme Direction

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers an early preview at one of the key thematic influences for Fall Winter 2019-20 womenswear.

The Trendstop team give FashionUnited readers an exclusive look at an essential womenswear theme that will be inspiring apparel, footwear and accessories for Fall Winter 2019-20 and beyond. Covering both alpine adventures and the trending super-cool streetwear look, The Great Outdoors merges athletic tendencies with a thrown-together assertive attitude. Growing interest in active lifestyles with a more extreme edge sees outdoor performance wear inform the multifunctional qualities feature across a variety of women's fashion categories while a street/sports fusion lends a contemporary, youthful aesthetic. Our curated seasonal Macro Themes evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week Trendstop present three aspects of The Great Outdoors. Every day, utility pieces are elevated through technical fabrications, athletic detailing and exaggerated statement layering. On-trend sportswear styling puts an adventurous twist on heavy duty outdoor footwear while accessories borrow from survival gear, able traverse both country and city terrain.

Apparel

Hype street-wear sensibilities set the mood, as a combination of 90's sportswear and outdoors survival basics promote a playful attitude to practical outerwear. Voluminous layering is key with graphic branding and typography print thermals are topped off with oversized padded puffer coats.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Balenciaga Fall Winter 2018-19, Tokyo Street Style, Trussardi Fall Winter 2018-19.

Footwear

A hybrid of outdoor climbing references and 'ugly' dad sneakers team up with boost of fluro colour. Formal styles reference reliable protection in a selection of sensible roadworthy styles elevated by climbing details. Rubber rainboots are reworked with a fashion-forward twist with sophisticated colour choices and sporty branding.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: MSGM Fall Winter 2018-19, Prada Fall Winter 2018-19, House of Holland Fall Winter 2018-19.

Accessories

True authenticity of The Great Outdoors is transferred throughout, as accessories illustrate their true high-functioning survival instinct via climbing rope references and carabiner clips. Thermal quilted styles in outsized proportions are ready to brave wintry elements. Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Preen by Thornton Bregazzi Fall Winter 2018-19, Stockholm Street Style, Thom Browne Fall Winter 2018-19.

