Fall Winter 2019-20 Key Theme Directions Womenswear

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers an early preview of one of the key thematic influences for Fall Winter 2019-20 womenswear.

The Trendstop team give FashionUnited readers an exclusive look at an essential womenswear theme ahead of the FW19-20 international Fashion Week events. A new take on tradition sees the revival of classic American and British outdoor heritage styles, updated with a contemporary sportswear influence. Hybrid aesthetics bring together weighty textural handles and vintage prints with youthful performance elements that will be inspiring apparel, footwear and accessories for Fall Winter 2019-20 and beyond. Our curated seasonal Macro Themes evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week Trendstop present three aspects of Beyond Heritage. Fusing traditional fabrications and motifs with modern fashion innovation offers the best of both worlds. Functionality and performance are key across apparel, footwear and accessories and broadens the appeal of classic styles to a wider consumer base.

Apparel

Heavy duty statement outer layers are infused with a subtle sports/street vibe as traditional patterns are reimagined for a new generation. Previously formal pieces take a more casual approach with oversized proportions and cosy, cocooning volumes. Unexpected surface treatments, sportswear detailing and modern colour combinations add a fashion-forward edge to classic heritage pieces.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Sacai, Stella McCartney, House of Holland, all Fall Winter 2018-19.

Footwear

An earthy palette informs Beyond Heritage footwear as outdoor inspired elements are given a formal twist. Polished Chelsea boots come with ribbed rubber treads, referencing rain boots. Antique burnished leather uppers and woolen textured panels bring a new dimension and depth to minimalist mules and clean-lined retro runners.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: 3.1 Phillip Lim, Rick Owens, Derek Lam, all Fall Winter 2018-19.

Accessories

Accessories utilise heritage checks and premium leathers for a heritage, heirloom feel with clean, functional shapes and considered detailing providing a minimalist update. Street infused staples are reworked in tapestry-like jacquards that blend the old with the new.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: A.P.C, Lacoste, Loewe, all Fall Winter 2018-19.

