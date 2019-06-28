Fall Winter 2020-21 Denim by Premiere Vision Overview

Trendstop gives FashionUnited readers an insider's guide to the key trends from the Fall/Winter 2020-21 edition of Denim by Premiere Vision.

Trendstop's denim experts bring you a first look inside specialist denim showcase, Denim by PV. Arriving in Milan for the first time, the semi-nomadic event brought together the international denim community, focussing on sustainable and eco-responsible innovations, utilising the latest technologies and techniques to future-proof the industry. Merging ecology with tech in the "Laboratory" space offered visitors a visual spectacle exploring the relationship between the digital and physical experience. Our comprehensive material show overviews and galleries bring you the looks essential to your next denim collections, evaluating each trend's commercial value and longevity to give you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three trends direct from Denim by Premiere Vision that will be impacting the FW20 season and beyond. The natural and the technological worlds inspire the season's pattern stories in the futuristic Digital Markings or the nature-themed Organic Washes. The material handles in Cosy Tactility, meanwhile, focus on warmth and comfort in preparation for winter.

Cosy Tactility

Cosy handles elevated classic jeanswear for the Fall/Winter season with soft, textural surfaces, flannelised, felted feels and brushed woollen blends. Finishes are refined, elevating denim to a premium level and offering a new suppleness to a utilitarian fabrication.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Advance Denim Fall Winter 2020-21, Agnes B Fall Winter 2019-20, Berto Fall Winter 2020-21.

Digital Markings

Denim embraces the digital age with futuristic patterns, glitchy effects and coding typography prints. Raw finish denims add a tactile dimension, connecting handcrafting techniques with advanced technology for a hybridised appeal.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: all Berto Fall Winter 2020-21.

Organic Washes

The popular tie-dye and acid wash trends are refreshed for Fall Winter 2020-21 via naturally occurring patterns with a distinctly organic feel. Strata-like striping and speckled finishes offer new dyeing options while coloured washes introduce a youthful vibrancy.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Strom By Kivanc Fall Winter 2020-21, Christian Dior Fall Winter 2019-20, Kuroki Fall Winter 2020-21.

