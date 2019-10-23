Fall Winter 2020-21 Lineapelle Trade Show Overview

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers an insider's guide to the Fall Winter 2020-21 edition of specialist leather and materials showcase, Lineapelle.

The Trendstop leather and materials team give FashionUnited readers an exclusive insight into the Milan edition of Lineapelle, the leading platform for a global contingent of tanneries and leather manufacturers. The FW 20-21 season explored the theme of "Emotional Quotient", how out instincts and emotions inform our fashion choices and how fashion can influence us in turn. In the Trend Areas laid out across the Rho Fiera Milano exhibition centre, the scarlet backdrop amplified the latest innovations in leather and materials, also shown in shades of red, to enhance the emotional qualities associated with specific colours and textures. Our comprehensive, specialist fabric show coverage and accompanying galleries evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week Trendstop present the key themes from Lineapelle FW20-21. Handles and surface finishes are bold yet highly refined. XXL Padding sees the leather industry's take on the voluminous winter puffa while Matte Rubberised also channels elements of the protective outdoor aesthetic being both functional and fashionable. Reimagined Animal updates a core leather aesthetic with softly digitised patterns and abstracted placements.

XXL Padding

Super puffed up padding is a key look for Fall/Winter 2020-21. Heat-sealed designs with goose down fillings offer lightweight thermal protection for winter. Geometric, tubular and Chesterfield-inspired designs come with glove-weight polished leather surfaces, lined with performance or fine suede backers for additional breathability and comfort.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Conceria di Urgnano, Conceria Vignola, Vignola Nobile, all Fall Winter 2020-21.

Reimagined Animal

Classic animal prints are reworked for the digital age with broken and pixelated reptile patterns. Flat-looking prints and shallow laser cuts see one-dimensional prints undulate across leathers in gently washed nature tones or are accented via two-tone contrasts that highlight the geometry of natural scales.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Masini, Conceria Zabri, Conceria M2, all Fall Winter 2020-21.

Matte Rubberised

Rubberised finishes are refined via super-matte surfaces. Pale, sanded grains fade into charcoal toned rubber coatings while durable matte outer layers contrast with soft and cosy fleece backers. Trims, including buckles clasps and clips, come with rubber skins in sophisticated neutral shades that tap into contemporary fashion's minimalist aesthetic.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Conceria Tre Effe, Marmara Deri, Clic, all Fall Winter 2020-21.

