Fall Winter 2020-21 London Fashion Week Overview

Extending beyond the confines of the capital’s fashion hub, London Fashion Week hosted a City-Wide Celebration with the aim of introducing the industry to a wider audience. Over 346 activities and events happening across the city encompassed 78 brands and 103 stores and saw the BFC working in partnership with a host of retailers and cultural institutions. Following the success of last season’s showcase, the Positive Fashion Exhibition returned to 180 The Strand, housing immersive pop-up spaces and ethical designer collections. Our comprehensive, global catwalk coverage and accompanying trend galleries evaluate each trend’s commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look inside the Fall/Winter 2020-21 edition of London Fashion Week with Trendstop’s catwalk experts. Future-proofing the industry remains a vital topic for designers as come together to find innovative creative, sustainable solutions.

Second Life

Giving garments a second life and reusing materials rather than producing from new is an industry shift being embraced by many designers and brands. Helen Kirkum creates one-off sneakers from used sneaker components while Duran Lantink took a wry look at repurposing fast fashion garments in his Stolen by Duran display. Having stated that he will not show any new clothes this season, designer Patrick McDowell became the curator and host of a collaborative swap shop concept with the Global Fashion Exchange where visitors could swap their own garments for pre-loved designer pieces donated by designers and celebrities.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Preen by Helen Kirkum, Duran Lantink, GFX x Patrick McDowell, all Fall/Winter 2020-21.

Reuse, Recycle

Parley for the Oceans made a splash at LFW with their latest innovations in reusing ocean plastics. Alongside their ongoing collaboration with Adidas, Parley are diversifying into recycled totes and eyewear as well as raising further awareness amongst consumers, teaming up with Amex to create the first PET-based credit card. Accessories brand Faldan are utilizing ocean plastic-based materials such as Econyl as part of their responsibly sourced, collapsible leather totes packaged in boxes made from recycled coffee cups. On the runways, the Tommynow collaborative collection with Lewis Hamilton showed street/sports garments created using recycled materials and low impact denim washes.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Faldan Fall/Winter 2020-21, Parley Fall/Winter 2020-21, Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2020.

Community Ethos

London Fashion Week fostered the spirit of community. In the Positive Fashion area, the small manufacturers behind Underage’s deconstructed garments were put centre stage. On the runways, promoting a transparent supply chain, partnering with artisans and lending their support to global climate causes were among the topics being tackled by designers such as Preen by Thornton Bregazzi and in NewGen alumni Richard Malone’s celebration of eco-crafting and Matty Bovan’s nod to protest movements.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, Richard Malone, Matty Bovan, all Fall/Winter 2020-21.

