Fall Winter 2021-22 Women’s Catwalk Themes Directions

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers the key themes emerging from the Women’s Fall Winter 2021-22 Fashion Weeks.

A new season heralds a positive mindset shift as consumers look to the future. An increasingly optimistic outlook is reigniting fashion’s sense of fun as going out, getting dressed up and making a statement become a realistic possibility. Across the Fashion Weeks, designers are channelling this energy into collections that aim to inspire and excite in the new normal landscape.

Expansive Proportions

Designers went big for Fall Winter 2020-21 with oversized silhouettes and voluminous proportions. Expansive loose fits still retained a sense of structure with crisp fabrics, substantial leathers and pleated finishes creating a sense of drama. Bold colour and blocking techniques applied to exaggerated forms also introduced playfulness to pieces, inline with the growing sense of optimism amongst designers and consumers alike.

Global Sport

Looking out into a world beyond lockdown inspired a fresh take on global trends. Sportswear silhouettes contemporise world culture influences which in turn bring new depth and storytelling to athleisure looks. Colours are saturated yet earthy, enhanced by sporty accents whilst textural combinations, crafted elements and global print motifs introduce tactility and surface interest to performance-based categories.

Playful Comfort

As a renewed sense of positivity comes to the fore, comfort dressing is imbued with a new playful quality. Cosy fluffy and fuzzy fabrics come in vibrant brights and youthful, more saturated pastel tones, highlighting designer’s plays with proportion. Oversized accessories are comforting, cuddly, refined using premium materials. Silhouettes are rounded and softened with a subtle cocooning effect that still feels joyful.

