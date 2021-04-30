Fall/Winter 2021: Womenswear accessories trend

Accessory design is injected with the key themes of the season as ultimate comfort and vintage revival trends come to the fore. Bags, softs, jewellery and eyewear trends merge seamlessly with apparel, creating a top-to-toe look that sums up the consumer mindset. A blend of optimism for the future combined with physical and emotional protective properties, prepare us for this new era of fashion.

Playful Vintage Accessories

A fun, light-hearted feel emerges for accessories, echoing the playful trends influencing apparel. Reflecting the more optimistic outlook amongst consumers and exploring ideas of finding comfort in nostalgia, softs, bags and jewellery take inspiration from vintage design and memories from childhood. Handcrafted crochet, heirloom pieces and toy-inspired trims capture a more buoyant and hopeful sensibility.

Future Vintage

Vintage revival designs are given an ultra-modern twist, inspired by Futurism. Vintage-era silhouettes and styles are produced in contemporary, technical materials or frosted Perspex and high-shine metallic finishes reminiscent of the space-age. Bold, exaggerated proportions lend a statement feel with subtle protective and shielding qualities coming through in visor-like eyewear and chunky jewellery.

Subtly Structured Softs

With the comfort factor an integral part of the season’s trends, super-soft and cosy accessories feature casual/formal crossover elements in their subtle structured appearance and use of premium materials. Forms are plump and padded with a pillowy handle, proportions are oversized, and detailing is kept minimal. Technical nylons allude to outdoor influences with their protective, durable qualities whilst buttery leathers elevate pieces to luxury level.

