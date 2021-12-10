Fall/Winter 2022 Key Product Concept: Modest Vintage

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a key womenswear product concept Fall Winter 2022, that will be essential in informing future season’s collections.

Engendering confidence and a sense of freedom are at the core of the Modest Vintage trend. Empowering and female-driven, silhouettes are designed with movement and comfort in mind. Far from being restrictive, this evolution of modest dressing offers new interpretations of a thoroughly modern way of dressing.

Vintage-Inspired Luxury

Clean, simple lines are offset with slits, slashes, drapes, unique panelling, and surface detailing that exudes a new freedom of expression. Modestly cut, vintage-inspired dresses and co-ords in neutral tones are at once comforting and sophisticated. Mix and match layered separates build into an elegant collection of tactile, easy-to-wear, day-to-night pieces with an ultra-premium aesthetic.

The Lounge Knit

Comfort-driven knits take their cue from loungewear with styles that effortlessly cross over from day to night. Top-to-toe twin sets are languid in silk cashmere and wool blends, with tonal, mottled stripes modernising the vintage feel. Floor length ponchos envelope the body but remain streamlined whilst subtle artisanal details are applied to enhance tactile surfaces.

The New Formal

The move away from structure tailoring informs new plays with proportion, coupled with clean lines and soft drapery. Silhouettes are elongated, riffing off traditional tailoring but with lighter weight, luxurious fabrications that sit softly away from the body, allowing for unrestricted movement. Colours are kept muted but scaled-up plaids and stripes in interesting colour combinations make an impactful statement.

