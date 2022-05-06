Fall/Winter 2022 women's footwear trends

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers an insight into the key footwear runway directions emerging for the Fall Winter 2022-23 season.

Catwalk footwear draws on the key consumer values of comfort, practicality and longevity, intertwined with sustainability concepts. Tough, hardwearing boots and active styles become more refined and elevated through considered use of colour and careful material selection.

The Down-To-Earth Rebel Boot

A new interpretation of the rebel stomp boot shifts focus to incorporate enhanced levels of comfort and practicality. All-black styles with chunky proportions are rendered in buttery soft leathers for uppers with a softer structure. Thick soles become lighter in crepe or moulded rubber, with curved forms softening once harsh lines. Wrap-around lacing and drawstring fastenings complete the look.

The Soft Boot

Unlined, single layer boots have a softly unstructured, sock-like appeal that speaks to the season’s sense of refined comfort. Glove weight premium quality leathers and stretch knits encase the foot and leg like a second skin, detailed with subtle contrast counters for added interest and durability. Lightweight sole units in tonal shades and barely-there metal mid-height heels complement the easy-to-wear yet sophisticated feel.

The Mono Deadstock Sneaker

The creative use of deadstock and waste materials makes its way into the sports footwear sector. Uppers are pieced and patched in single or mixed fabrics with frayed seams, raw edges and recycled components and hardware lending a DIY aesthetic. Tonal or single colourways and intelligent use of upcycling helps keep styles elevated.

