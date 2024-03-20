Fall/Winter 2024 Color Trend: Lighter shades of green

Generally speaking, the FW24 season color palettes were a somber affair. Autumn shades, light to dark grey and olive khaki tones were prevalent as they worked for the ongoing popularity of the ‘quiet luxury’ trend.

L-R: Alberta Ferretti, Emilia Wickstead, Schiaparelli FW24 Credits: Alberta Ferretti, Emilia Wickstead, Schiaparelli FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Color, where it did show up, tended to be shown head-to-toe. A particular shade of bright red was popular in all of the big four cities. shade of bright red

Midali FW24/ Look 13 Credits: Midali FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

On the other hand, several designers departed from using conventional fall color palettes by creating looks that incorporated pastel colors. In particular, two or three shades of green were used to anchor the looks and give them a fresh edge. Coordinated or clashing colors associated with the green tones, included neutrals, pinks, lilacs and ochre shades.

When these clothes drop in stores during August and September, we will be nearing the end of the 2024 American presidential campaign. That, along with the wars in Europe and The Middle East has created a feeling of generalized anxiety across the western world. Because green is associated with nature, it is thought that it can evoke feelings of tranquility and relaxation, reduce stress and promote a calm feeling.

Here are ten looks from the FW24 season that used shades of green to good effect.

Carven: designer, Louise Trotter

Carven FW24/ Look 36 Credits: Carven FW24©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Look 36: an mossy green mid-length skirt with a shaggy texture was shown with a pastel green top, brown slingbacks and gloves.

Preen: designers, Thea Bregazzi and Justin Thornton

Preen FW24/ Look 6 Credits: Preen FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

look 6: a pastel green jacquard midi-skirt with a peplum and darker green back panel was shown with a grey crew neck sweater trimmed with peach and pale blue pom poms and a pale blue shirt.

Rochas: designer, Alessandro Vigilante

Rochas FW24/ Look 18 Credits: Rochas FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

look 18: a pastel green satin midi skirt with back interest was shown with a black turtle-neck with lace inserts. Accessories included a pastel green belt with black lace, black lace hose and black and green kitten heel pumps with a black lace overlay.

JW Anderson

JW Anderson FW24/ Look 12 Credits: JW Anderson FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

look 12: a textured polo neck in yellow and white under a v neck tunic in black and white diagonal stripes was shown with a garland belt of yellow and green florals and floor length ribbons in various shades of green.

Some designers chose to show pastel pinks and greens together for looks with nostalgic appeal.

Zomer: designer, Danial Aitouganov

Zomer FW24/ Look 25 Credits: Zomer FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

look 25: a mint green knit turtleneck with a silver fringed epaulet and a hot pink draped skirt and shawl.

Prada: designers, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons

Prada FW24/ Look 35 Credits: Prada FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

look 35: an acid green knit crewneck under a pink cardigan with a grey tweed mid-length skirt with a cuffed hem, black slingbacks and an orange and black peaked cap.

Philosophy by Lorenzo Serafini

Philosophy by Lorenzo Serafini/ Look 43 Credits: Philosophy FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

look 43: a green satin wrap-front mini skirt, pale pink chiffon blouse, purple satin clutch and copper metallic satin lace-ups.

Dries van Noten

Dries van Noten FW24/ Look 59 Credits: Van Noten FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

look 59: a flesh-colored sheer top over a check shirt was shown with an oversized shaggy green shawl and purple satin pants.

Miu Miu: designer, Miuccia Prada

Miu Miu FW24/ Look 56 Credits: Miu Miu FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

look 56: a mint green ribbed wool DB jacket and a pale green ribbed wool skirt was shown over layers of acid green and ochre knits. Ochre colored suede gauntlets and black slippers finished the look.

KNWLS: designers, Charlotte Knowles and Alexandre Arsenault

KNWLS FW24/ Look 26 Credits: KNWLS FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

look 26: a nubby wool vee neck sweater in pale green and an ochre-colored cargo mini skirt with tan brown slingbacks and a leopard print satchel.