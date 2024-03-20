Fall/Winter 2024 Color Trend: Lighter shades of green
Generally speaking, the FW24 season color palettes were a somber affair. Autumn shades, light to dark grey and olive khaki tones were prevalent as they worked for the ongoing popularity of the ‘quiet luxury’ trend.
Color, where it did show up, tended to be shown head-to-toe. A particular shade of bright red was popular in all of the big four cities. shade of bright red
On the other hand, several designers departed from using conventional fall color palettes by creating looks that incorporated pastel colors. In particular, two or three shades of green were used to anchor the looks and give them a fresh edge. Coordinated or clashing colors associated with the green tones, included neutrals, pinks, lilacs and ochre shades.
When these clothes drop in stores during August and September, we will be nearing the end of the 2024 American presidential campaign. That, along with the wars in Europe and The Middle East has created a feeling of generalized anxiety across the western world. Because green is associated with nature, it is thought that it can evoke feelings of tranquility and relaxation, reduce stress and promote a calm feeling.
Here are ten looks from the FW24 season that used shades of green to good effect.
Carven: designer, Louise Trotter
Look 36: an mossy green mid-length skirt with a shaggy texture was shown with a pastel green top, brown slingbacks and gloves.
Preen: designers, Thea Bregazzi and Justin Thornton
look 6: a pastel green jacquard midi-skirt with a peplum and darker green back panel was shown with a grey crew neck sweater trimmed with peach and pale blue pom poms and a pale blue shirt.
Rochas: designer, Alessandro Vigilante
look 18: a pastel green satin midi skirt with back interest was shown with a black turtle-neck with lace inserts. Accessories included a pastel green belt with black lace, black lace hose and black and green kitten heel pumps with a black lace overlay.
JW Anderson
look 12: a textured polo neck in yellow and white under a v neck tunic in black and white diagonal stripes was shown with a garland belt of yellow and green florals and floor length ribbons in various shades of green.
Some designers chose to show pastel pinks and greens together for looks with nostalgic appeal.
Zomer: designer, Danial Aitouganov
look 25: a mint green knit turtleneck with a silver fringed epaulet and a hot pink draped skirt and shawl.
Prada: designers, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons
look 35: an acid green knit crewneck under a pink cardigan with a grey tweed mid-length skirt with a cuffed hem, black slingbacks and an orange and black peaked cap.
Philosophy by Lorenzo Serafini
look 43: a green satin wrap-front mini skirt, pale pink chiffon blouse, purple satin clutch and copper metallic satin lace-ups.
Dries van Noten
look 59: a flesh-colored sheer top over a check shirt was shown with an oversized shaggy green shawl and purple satin pants.
Miu Miu: designer, Miuccia Prada
look 56: a mint green ribbed wool DB jacket and a pale green ribbed wool skirt was shown over layers of acid green and ochre knits. Ochre colored suede gauntlets and black slippers finished the look.
KNWLS: designers, Charlotte Knowles and Alexandre Arsenault
look 26: a nubby wool vee neck sweater in pale green and an ochre-colored cargo mini skirt with tan brown slingbacks and a leopard print satchel.