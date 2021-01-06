Farah introduces 100 percent organic cotton into core lines

Menswear brand Farah is going organic from spring/summer 2021 by producing all of its core lines in 100 percent organic cotton.

The move is part of the menswear company’s commitment to creating a more sustainable and ethical future in fashion.

Farah brand director, Mark McCann, explained in a statement: “Like many fashion brands Farah has had to re-think its approach to sustainability, both because our customers now expect as much and, of course, because that’s the right thing to do.

“This is just the first step towards Farah becoming an ever greener name in fashion but, seeing as our core lines already make for the bulk of our sales, it is a significant one.”

Farah’s core basics collection, available now, features T-shirts in multiple shades, plain sweats and polo shirts, a selection of hoodies and quarter-zip tops, jersey shorts, its Brewer shirt with signature golden F logo, as well as chinos and Harrington jackets.

All of the cotton used in Farah’s core lines will be certified by one of two methods, either the Organic Content Standard, an independent organisation that verifies the amount of organic material in the final product, or by the Global Textile Standard, widely considered the textile processing benchmark for organic fibres.

Farah has also pledged to ensure that the organic cotton it uses is sourced only from producers with high standards of working conditions and employment rights.

In addition, the menswear label has recently made a number of advances towards becoming a more ethically-sound company, including ensuring that all of its manufacturers make improvements in their environmental standards by applying the Sustainable Apparel Coalition’s Higg Index.

Farah is also an active member of I:CO, an international organisation which has pioneered the collection and recycling of waste textiles.

Images: courtesy of Farah