Farfetch links with Good On You to launch sustainability hub for brands

Luxury fashion platform Farfetch has teamed up with sustainability ratings company Good On You to launch a sustainability hub to help brands better understand and communicate their sustainable credentials.

The new ‘one-stop-solution’, called Good Measures, will give brands a “comprehensive view” of their current sustainability rating and provide customised guidance on where they can improve.

Good Measures is available free of charge to all of Farfetch’s brand partners, and will roll out to the entire fashion industry later this year.

Brands can submit publicly disclosed information on their performance that allows them to get rated or re-rated by Good On You. If they achieve a high enough rating, they will qualify for the Farfetch Conscious Collection.

Good Measures is grounded in Good On You’s sustainability rating system, which measures how individual brands impact people, the planet, and animals. The system collates information from over 500 data points such as independent standards and certifications; third-party indices; and brands’ own public reporting.

Thomas Berry, senior director of sustainable business at Farfetch, said: “One of the aims of our Positively Farfetch strategy is to enable the brands we work with to make progress on sustainability and, ultimately, to help our customers to make positive choices.

“Our recent Conscious Luxury Trends report highlights the rapid increase in consumer interest in Conscious products and Good Measures will help our brand partners become more sustainable and also take advantage of these positive consumer demands.”