Farfetch teams up with second-hand clothing platform Thrift+

Luxury online retailer Farfetch has teamed up with on-demand donation service Thrift+ to allow its customers to earn money and donate to a charity of their choice by giving away clothes they no longer use.

So how does it work? Farfetch shoppers will be able to order a Thrift+ x Farfetch donation bag online that they can pack their unwanted fashion items into before either booking a free collection service or dropping it off at a local drop-off point. Items are then sent to Thrift+ where the company photographs the items and lists them for sale online on its website. Once an item is sold, a third of the proceeds are donated to a charity of the customer’s choice, a third is given to the customer as Farfetch credit, and a third is used to cover Thrift+’s costs. Customers are also given the choice to forgo Farfetch credit and send that third of the money to their chosen charity, too. Thrift+ supports donations to any of the 160,000 registered charities in the UK.

Thrift x Farfetch is a UK only partnership.

Thomas Berry, director of sustainable business at Farfetch, said in a statement: "We know our consumers would like an easy way to clear their wardrobes of unused items, and at the same time, they would like to feel positive about it. Thrift+ x Farfetch links our customer base with an innovative service that improves the donation experience and has a positive impact by giving good quality clothes another useful life and supporting multiple charities. This is a natural extension to our Farfetch Second Life resale programme, focused on luxury handbags, and part of our broader approach to sustainability.”

Joe Metcalfe, founder of Thrift+, added: "We make donating second-hand clothes more effective, more transparent and more convenient giving second-hand shoppers the same quality shopping experience as regular shoppers. Thrift+ was founded with the mission of bringing charity shops online. For this reason, we are delighted to be partnering with the leading global technology platform for the luxury fashion industry and to support them on their sustainability journey.”