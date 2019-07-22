Farm Rio launches collaboration with Havaianas

Two popular Brazilian brands are teaming up to create a bright and colorful collaboration. Fashion brand Farm Rio, which just debuted on the West Coast with a pop-up store in Los Angeles , has created a capsule collection of thong sandals with Havaianas, according to a press release.

The collection features Havaianas’ classic sandal in four prints created by Farm Rio that were inspired by the Amazon forest. The prints feature colorful patterns and graphics — which include leopard print, toucans, monkeys, and tropical flowers — the fashion label is known for.

The capsule collection is available for 26 USD on both brands’ websites.

Images: Courtesy of Farm Rio