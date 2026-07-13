Farouk Braimoh wins United Kingdom jury round of R|Elan Circular Design Challenge

The R|Elan Circular Design Challenge (RCDC), an Indian platform championing circular innovation in fashion and textiles, successfully concluded its United Kingdom jury round in the UK capital. The event brought together globally respected leaders from fashion, sustainability, design and innovation to evaluate a cohort of pioneering circular fashion entrepreneurs. The initiative reflects a growing global momentum towards accelerating circularity and responsible innovation across the fashion ecosystem.

The UK jury comprised a line-up of industry leaders, including Matthew Needham, creative director of Matthew Needham and senior lecturer at Central Saint Martins; Shailja Dubé from the Institute of Positive Fashion, British Council; Muchaneta Ten Napel, founder and chief executive officer of Shape Innovate; Sevra Davis, director of architecture, design and fashion at the British Council; and Radhika Kaul Batra, chief of staff at the United Nations Resident Coordinator's Office, India. Together, the jury represented a distinguished cross-section of experts driving meaningful transformation across the global fashion ecosystem.

This year’s UK semi-finalists showcased a diverse range of design solutions that reimagined fashion through the lens of circularity, material innovation and responsible production. Dorota Bojanowska, founder of Polish brand Dorota Bojanowska, uses screen printing as a tool to give a new life to vintage textiles and garments. Tyler Greenston, founder of Tyler Von Greenston, presented a collection combining zero-waste design principles with sculptural craftsmanship. Farouk Braimoh, founder of RWRK Studio, showcased his commitment to rethinking textile waste from other industries into contemporary fashion, while Heather Martin, founder of Mono Studio, demonstrated a thoughtful approach to responsible design through modular pattern making and production choices. Porscha Hill, founder of Bad Habits, transformed pre-existing garments and textile waste into genderless collections.

Following a comprehensive evaluation, the jury selected RWRK Studio by Braimoh as the United Kingdom Finalist of the eighth edition of the challenge, which is held in partnership with the UN in India and Lakme Fashion Week. As the competition expands its international footprint, the event marks a significant milestone in fostering global collaboration between innovators, industry experts and sustainability advocates. The diverse perspectives of the panel ensured a holistic evaluation of innovations that balance creativity, commercial viability and measurable environmental impact.

Braimoh commented on the achievement: “We're absolutely thrilled to be moving on to the global finals of the Circular Design Challenge. Winning the UK Jury Round is an incredible honour, especially considering the exceptional level of talent and innovation we witnessed throughout the competition. This recognition is a meaningful validation of RWRK Studio's vision and our commitment to circular design.”

Rakesh Bali, senior vice president of petchem at Reliance Industries Limited, added: “The R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge, now in its eighth season, stands as our enduring promise to that philosophy—offering young designers the rare combination of mentorship, visibility, and the material innovation to turn circular ideals into tangible craft. As we bring this movement to the global stage through the India–France Year of Innovation 2026, we are honoring two great design traditions while demonstrating that creativity, united with sustainable purpose, can move markets and mindsets.”

Jaspreet Chandok, group vice president at Reliance Brands Limited, noted that the panel showcased the incredible depth of creativity and entrepreneurial thinking emerging from one of the world's leading fashion markets. Davis also expressed pride in the partnership, stating that the UK finalists demonstrate exciting perspectives, thinking and innovation in the future of circular design, positive social and environmental impact as well as scalability.

The R|Elan Circular Design Challenge 2026 will continue its global journey with the Asia Pacific jury on July 24, 2026 and the India jury on July 28, 2026. The regional finalists will then advance to the Grand Jury at the United Nations Headquarters in New Delhi before presenting their work at the finale showcase at the French Embassy in India during Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI in October, where the winner and runner-up will be announced.