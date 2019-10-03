Fashion careers: Creative Design Team Educator and Hairstylist at Moroccanoil

With decades of experience as a hairstylist, manager and educator, Angelo Fraccica finds passion and inspiration in women’s natural beauty and sensuality—how changing a woman’s hair can transform her mood and lift her spirits. FashionUnited recently interviewed Fraccica about his role as Moroccanoil’s Creative Design Team Educator, his career milestones and how he goes from styling hair for an Italian film festival to teaching the latest hair trends.

What does a workday look like for you?

My workday depends on which hat I’m wearing as a hair professional. I'm a hairdresser at salon Club Hair, in Offenbach, Germany-so most times I’m based there. My other role is at Moroccanoil as their Creative Design Team Educator and Hair Stylist which takes me to different destinations.

At Club Hair salon:

When I’m at the salon, I’ll usually arrive by a quarter to 10 in the morning. Then, I’ll have coffee with my colleagues (or friends as I like to say) and prepare for the day. This is when my customers will come in for their hair appointments. During the afternoon is when I teach hair and beauty students from the vocational schools that come in for their training. I will show them how to cut hair, style and other skills required for the year they are in at school. In the evening, I will usually go home to spend time with my two children.

At an event or photoshoot:

I also work as a Hairstylist for Moroccanoil. So depending on which events they sponsor, I will travel to the location to style the hair of actresses, singers and celebrities. Recently, I was in Sorrento, Italy to style the attendees of the film festival. Every year we are responsible for styling Germany's Bunte Awards and it is always exciting to work behind the scenes there.

As the Creative Design Team Educator:

Usually it’s from Sundays to Tuesdays that I’ll be working as Moroccanoil’s Educator. I’ll travel to our clients and partnered salons who are based all over Europe-from Italy to Bulgaria-to teach them how to style the latest looks from Moroccanoil. When I arrive, sometimes I’ll first meet with the distributor to go over the looks and products I’ll be using in the classes. I also prepare the powerpoints and mannequins we use for the training. I teach the classes in English, Italian, German and Spanish.

What does being the Creative Design Team Educator entail?

As an Educator for Moroccanoil I am responsible for taking everything I learn from the Masterclasses that take place about twice a year in different locations such as New York and Barcelona. From the training I received from these classes, I then teach and educate salons and hairdressers around Europe in the latest styles. Depending on what our clients choose, the classes can include knotwork, bridal class, or cutting class.

Can you tell us about your professional background? Did you always want to be a hairdresser?

I’ve been working with hair since I was 15 years old. First, for three years I attended a vocational school in Germany and then did my master’s. After that, I went to London to train in cut and color at the Vidal Sassoon Academy and at Toni &Guy. I made the decision to move to Barcelona because I felt like I needed to experience more and to challenge myself. While working at a salon there, I also pursued freelance work in the fashion industry. From 1999 to 2002, I contributed to German fashion catalog, Mode Und Preis.

Within Europe, my work has been recognized and requested by salons including Mario Pohl and Enzo Rizzato in Frankfurt and Salon Jordi Ripoll, Alberto Cerdan and Le Salon in Barcelona. As an international educator for the Spanish haircare brand, Lakme, I got to work across global markets and traveled to countries such as Romania, Serbia, Costa Rica, Australia, Thailand and Honduras. In 2012, I discovered Moroccanoil in Frankfurt while on a freelance assignment. At that moment I knew I wanted to be part of the team. I immediately identified with the brand and knew I could learn a lot and contribute to the company.

What do you enjoy most about your job?

What I enjoy the most about being the Creative Design Team Educator is sharing my knowledge and experience with our clients. It makes me feel very satisfied when I can help motivate and mentor someone through our classes. I always tell my students that they have to believe in what they do and must be passionate.

Did you always want to work in the hair (beauty) and fashion industry?

Yes, definitely! For as long as I could remember, I wanted to help women look their most beautiful. I think you can say my inspiration has always been my mother. She had the most luxurious dark brown hair, piercing green eyes and always took the time to look her best. Watching her as a young Italian boy really inspired me to want to choose a career where my job is to make people feel glamorous.

What do you think it takes to make it as a hairstylist in fashion?

For me, I feel that all of my experience in different sectors of the hairdressing industry has only made me stronger professionally. Also, in this business, it is also extremely important to network since many opportunities are through the connections you make.

Any career milestones or memorable moments as Moroccanoil’s Creative Design Team Educator that you’d like to share?

A memorable moment working as a hairstylist in fashion was at New York Fashion Week about three years ago. At the show of a young designer, there in front of me was Rihanna and Naomi Campbell. There were about ten people surrounding Naomi and helping her with the dress she wore to open the show. It was amazing to witness, I will never forget that!

A career milestone was at one of the first trade shows in Frankfurt when I started as Moroccanoil’s Educator. It was unbelievable to me that I was on stage and presenting to a large audience.

What is your advice for those who would like to work as an Educator for Moroccanoil?

There are three assets Moroccanoil looks for in their Educators. Firstly, you must be a great hairdresser. Next, your character is very important. Being humble, yet passionate and presentable is what they are looking for. Lastly, if you speak more than one language that will definitely make you stand out!

Images: courtesy of Moroccanoil