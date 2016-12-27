Fashion designers forced to take bridal route

Organised retail sector in India is still in a poor shape hence, designers have to take the bridal route to grow in both stature and turnover feels, fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. He says the market for bridal couture has grown extensively over the years and sees today’s condition as a period of revolution. If it was not so, he wouldn’t have been able to grow his brand.

The designer, who has almost two decades of experience in the industry, is known for giving Indian textiles and crafts a modern look and presenting it in the most glamorous way possible. On how the perception of Indian textiles has changed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Make in India’ initiative, he explains that at one point of time the 'Make in India' tag used to be an apology but now it is one of pride and exuberance. It is because when people were not connected globally through social media or through travel, they were insular and happy with un-authentic products being passed off as luxury because they didn't know any better. But now people have become more open, confident and more discerning in their choices; so they do want to source luxury products from areas where they truly belong. They want authenticity and real-time experiences.