Fashion East to showcase films for SS21

Fashion East is marking its 20th anniversary this weekend at London Fashion Week. The talent incubator will be celebrating its four designers through virtual film premieres in lieu of a physical catwalk show.

This season will see designers Saul Nash, Nensi Dojaka, and Goomheo joined by newcomer Maximilian Davis, a womenswear designer who has gained experience with Wales Bonner and ASAI.

Taking place on September 20 at 6.30pm GMT, Fashion East’s designer line-up will each present their spring/summer 2021 collections with a film.

Commenting on the past two decades of Fashion East, founder Lulu Kennedy, said in a statement: “Looking back over twenty years of helping London’s best designers is wild! I’m incredibly grateful I’ve been able to do what I love doing best. I wouldn’t change a thing.

“It is an honour to get to work with and present these four fabulous talents this season. I am in awe of their visions, creativity, optimism, and the resilience they have shown throughout these difficult circumstances.”

September 2020 marks twenty years since Kennedy staged her first multi-designer talent showcase. Since then, Fashion East has launched the careers of 144 designers and brands, including Art School, Ashley Williams, Bobby Abley, Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, Craig Green, Holly Fulton, James Long, Kit Neale, Matty Bovan, Richard Nicoll, and Simone Rocha.

