Fashion-Enter highlights apprenticeship outcomes as demand for technical fashion skills grows

Fashion-Enter Limited (FEL) is expanding its apprenticeship provision in response to increasing demand for skilled sewing machinists, while reporting strong outcomes from its higher-level technical training programmes.

The independent learning provider, which operates campuses in Haringey, Islington and Leicester, has announced a renewed focus on its Level 2 Sewing Machinist apprenticeship, delivered through its Fashion Technology Academy and ethical manufacturing facility. The programme is designed to provide practical training for apprentices entering garment production, sample making and manufacturing roles.

According to FEL in a press release, the expansion comes as employers across the UK fashion and textile sector seek to address shortages of skilled technical workers. The organisation operates a rolling apprenticeship intake and is encouraging participation from businesses of all sizes, including small and micro enterprises.

Alongside its Level 2 provision, FEL is celebrating the achievements of six apprentices from retailer Next, all of whom achieved distinctions after completing the Level 4 Product Technologist apprenticeship. The qualification prepares apprentices for technical roles involving product development, garment quality and manufacturing processes.

Chief Executive Jenny Holloway said the organisation has seen increased demand for sewing machinists in both sampling and production over the past six months. She noted that the ethical factory provides apprentices with a working manufacturing environment in which to develop industry-relevant skills and highlighted the distinction results achieved by the Next apprentices.

FEL has delivered apprenticeships for more than 16 years and works with a range of employers across the fashion sector, from large retailers to small businesses. The organisation also recently received the King's Award for Enterprise in Sustainable Development, with sustainability principles integrated into its education and training programmes.

Head of Education Lan Leeder said the provider works closely with both employers and apprentices to ensure training aligns with industry requirements and supports successful employment outcomes.

For fashion educators, the announcement reflects the continued importance of technical education within the fashion industry. As manufacturers and brands seek to strengthen domestic production capabilities and address skills shortages, apprenticeships in garment construction, product technology and manufacturing remain an important pathway into technical careers within the sector.