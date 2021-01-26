Fashion for Good is looking for creatives for sustainable project Grow

Fashion for Good has started the talent project Grow, a three-month program that starts in July 2021, the organization reports in a press release. At the core of the program are innovative biomaterials, to depict the future of sustainable fashion. The pieces will be presented afterwards, in an exposition at the Fashion For Good museum in Amsterdam. The only thing still missing are creatives who want to take part in the project.

The jury, which consists of Editor In Chief of Vogue Netherlands Rinke Tjepkema, the Creative Directors of Nina Ricci Lisi Herrebrugh and Rushemy Botter, and inventor Daan Roosegaarde, will collaborate with Dutch designer Iris van Herpen to find creatives for the project. According to the press release, the organizers are looking for “fashion designers who can work with biomaterials such as silk made from orange peels and leather made from cork, corn, coconut and rice, and who are then able to create pieces of clothing and accessories from the same materials”. Apart from designers, the project is also looking for content creators and copy writers that can record and promote the entire design process.

The Grow talent project forms a part of the upcoming one year long theme Grow, which dives into the world of sustainable ‘biomaterials’ through two expositions and special programming, according to the press release. Through these initiatives, Fashion for Good wants to promote making the fashion industry more sustainable.

Creatives who want to apply for the program can do so via the Fashion for Good website until March 31st, 2021.

This article was previously published on FashionUnited.NL, then translated and edited into English by Veerle Versteeg.

Image: Fashion for Good website