Fashion Forward Kinspire expands New York fashion week programme for youth in kinship and foster care

A Second Chance, Inc. will launch the second year of its Fashion Forward Kinspire™ programme this summer, expanding a fashion education initiative designed to introduce young people in kinship and foster care to careers across the fashion industry.

The programme combines mentorship, career exploration and creative learning with a redesigned curriculum focused on confidence-building, personal branding and professional development. Participants will work with fashion industry professionals before taking part in a behind-the-scenes experience during New York Fashion Week.

According to A Second Chance in a press release, the programme has already supported 15 young people from seven cities, connecting them with fashion professionals and cultural organisations. The organisation plans to broaden these opportunities to help participants build professional networks and explore career pathways as they transition into adulthood.

Alongside fashion-focused activities, participants will visit cultural institutions including The Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, linking creative industries with identity, cultural heritage and personal development.

Fashion Forward Kinspire is a collaboration between Pittsburgh-based nonprofit A Second Chance, Inc., which supports children in kinship care, and Think of Us, a nonprofit focused on child welfare research and innovation. The partners say the initiative is designed to help participants develop professional skills, confidence and industry connections while highlighting the range of careers available within the fashion sector beyond design.

For fashion educators, the programme illustrates how industry partnerships can be used to widen access to fashion education and careers for underrepresented young people. By combining mentoring, experiential learning and exposure to cultural institutions, the initiative demonstrates an approach to creative education that supports both career readiness and personal development.