Fashion History, Cost of Living, Career Opportunities: Five good reasons to study fashion in Lyon

Lyon - When it comes to French fashion, Paris is the undisputed benchmark, internationally renowned as the fashion capital. However, looking back through history, other French cities have also made their mark. This is the case for Lyon, whose industrial past long earned it the title of "Silk Capital of the World". A fashion heritage that the specialist schools based in the city are keen to uphold. For these fashion schools, Lyon, the second largest student city in France, offers many other advantages for students.

1 - A Significant Fashion Heritage

From the 18th century onwards, Lyon was bestowed the title of "Silk Capital of the World". A title that the people of Lyon are still proud of today. "We have a beautiful and long history with fashion and that's one of our advantages," says Eva-Marie Goepfert, co-head of the master programme in Fashion and Communication and the professional bachelor degree in Fashion Professions at the Lyon Fashion University, in an interview with FashionUnited. "In addition to the historical past, even today, there are still major brands that have their manufacturing workshops in the region. I'm thinking of Hermès. Here, we don't necessarily equate fashion with the major luxury houses. We have a broader vision of fashion; it's about industry, textiles, manufacturing, etc.," she adds.

A fashion industry that extends throughout the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region: "We are in a hub of craftsmanship. I'm not just talking about the Rhône, but the Drôme as well. You have Hermès in the Rhône and you also have Louis Vuitton in the Drôme. Fashion, beyond what you see in magazines, on the catwalks and on social media, is also about artisanal expertise, traditional crafts and innovation," explains Rémi Perrier, fashion designer and lecturer in styling, costume history and fashion marketing at Modart Lyon.

2 - Prestigious Companies

The presence of major companies in this historic centre of the fashion industry is, according to Nathalie Albregue, Director of Esmod Lyon, an advantage for fashion schools: "The region is very affluent and our school is fortunate to be at the heart of this dynamic environment. This allows us to have many partnerships for our students. Whether it's to obtain deadstock, visit workshops or gather testimonials," she says. "As a metropolis and economic heart of the film and textile industry, Lyon is a European crossroads. A fashion school has every interest in establishing itself in a metropolis rich in textile history like Lyon."

A textile history that Esmod Lyon is keen to highlight. "Our school is located at the bottom of the slopes of Croix-Rousse, which was Lyon’s silk district back in the day. In the buildings of this district, the ceilings are high, because at the time, there were looms inside the apartments. Today, there are many small boutiques of jewellery and fashion designers in the area. There's a great creative energy here, which we also feel in our premises," says the director of the fashion school.

Esmod Lyon's premises are located in the Croix Rousse district, linked to the city's industrial past. Credits: FashionUnited/ Sharon Camara - Sept 2024

3 - Between Fashion and Culture

With its two million inhabitants, the Lyon metropolitan area hosts numerous cultural events. "The Fabric Museum is the flagship museum in the area. There is also the Bourgoin-Jallieu museum, which is a little further away but is also dedicated to textiles. The vintage fashion market has become a very large festival that takes place several times a year and is the creation of our students," explains Vincent Bullich, lecturer in information and communication sciences and head of the Professional Bachelor's in Fashion Professions at the Fashion University.

Fashion events organised at the Fashion University. Credits: FashionUnited/ Sharon Camara - Sept 2024

For Rémi Perrier of Modart, Lyon, unlike larger cities, allows you to assert your creative personality: "In Paris, as in most big cities, there is a kind of standardisation of tastes, style, thinking, etc. Being away from this energy also allows you to develop your personality, to refine your choices and tastes. You escape a kind of 'taste mafia'," he says.

4 - Career Opportunities

"We collaborate with major houses like Hermès or Longchamps. This is a strength for our students who can sometimes secure internships there leading to employment," explains Vincent Bullich, from the Fashion University.

"We have former students who are now communication and marketing managers within fashion brands or companies. Others work in communication agencies, press relations or trend forecasting agencies," adds Eva-Marie Goepfert, from the Fashion University.

While she is now Director of Esmod Lyon, Nathalie Albregue is also a former student of the Fashion University: "I think it was the second graduating class, in the 90s. I was born in Lyon, I did part of my studies there before going to Paris. I was hired by the Galeries Lafayette group as a department manager. I worked in different cities in France, Grenoble, Dijon, Cannes, Saint-Laurent-du-Var, then back to Lyon." An experience that lasted 18 years and which allows her today to better understand the challenges faced by her students. "We support young people who will create their own brands or work for fashion houses. Having also collaborated with an incubator, I can understand their concerns and, I hope, answer some of their questions."

Now a fashion designer and teacher, Rémy Perrier also studied in Lyon. "I chose to study in Lyon, at Supdemod, for several reasons, including the history of textiles. There is a desire in the city to revive this heritage and that's important. We mustn't forget that Lyon is the true capital of fashion, or at least the true capital of textiles. This heritage deserves to be further exploited," he says.

5 - Lower Cost of Living

"I think it's easier for a student to find a job, an internship or a work-study placement in Lyon than in Paris, for example. Life is less expensive there. I honestly think that this is actually one of the first factors that students look at. It's certainly what I did when I was in their shoes," says Rémi Perrier, from Modart.

For Nathalie Albregue, from Esmod, "France's third largest city, after Paris and Marseille, offers the advantages of a big city, while being more accessible. It can also be reassuring to do your first three years in Lyon or another provincial city and then go to Paris for your fourth and fifth years," she says.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR. Translation from French into English with the help of an AI-tool and editing by Veerle Versteeg.