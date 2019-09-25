Fashion student Chloe Severien wins Threshold Award 2019 with knitting collection made of recycled plastic

The Municipality of Rotterdam and the Willem de Kooning Academy Rotterdam University of Applied Sciences awarded The Threshold Awards during the final examination exhibition 'Graduation Show 2019' on July 13th. The university reported in a press release: The Threshold Award is an incentive prize of 5,000 euros that is awarded annually by a professional jury to three exceptional graduation candidates.

Student of fashion design, Chloe Severien, received the prize for her project 'Infinite Re-usable Knitwear' in the category 'Commercial Practices'. In her graduation year, Severien developed a knitwear collection made of recycled plastic. Her collection revolves around sustainability, zero waste and reuse.

The Threshold Award 'Autonomous Practices' was awarded to Annemiek Höcker (graduate of Advertising) with her project 'Your Smartphone Is Running on the Tears and Breast Milk of a Volcano'. The Threshold Award 'Social Practices' went to Alona van Rosmalen (Fine Art department) with her project 'Complaint Body of knowledge'.

The original version of this interview was published on FashionUnited NL. The text has been translated and edited for an international audience.

Image: Winners of The Threshold Awards from left to right: Annemiek Höcker, Chloe Severien: seated: Alona van Rosmalen from the Willem de Kooning Academy