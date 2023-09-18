Fashion tech is front row at Jenn Lee's LFW phygital presentation

Acer, in partnership with Portal: M, a Taiwanese digital fashion startup, has announced an innovative collaboration with renowned designer Jenn Lee. The collaboration brings the fashion collection for London Fashion Week into the digital realm, highlighting the transformative potential of the metaverse in the fashion industry. By integrating gaming experiences and showcasing 3D designs during the fashion show, this collaboration presents a forward-looking approach to fashion with a strong emphasis on sustainability.

Optical solutions and technology

Acer's SpatialLabsTM technology represents a suite of experiences driven by advanced optical solutions, display technology, and sensory capabilities. It extends the virtual world into a more tangible dimension, offering stereoscopic 3D experiences without the need for specialized glasses. Content appears to float in front of the screen, providing creators with real-time, 360-degree perspectives of their designs.

Cross-Industry Collaboration

The heart of this collaboration was unveiled on Sunday, a the exhibition of Jenn Lee's 3D designs at Tab Centre in Shoreditch, London. Facilitated by Makalot, Taiwan's leading textile manufacturer and a key partner of Portal: M, this cross-industry collaboration underscores the immense potential of digitalisation in making the fashion industry more sustainable.

Sustainability at the core

By embracing digitalisation and the metaverse, the fashion industry can significantly reduce fabric waste. Designing, showcasing, and selling clothing digitally diminishes the need for physical samples and production, thus minimising its environmental impact. This collaboration serves as a reminder that sustainable fashion and digital innovation can coexist harmoniously.