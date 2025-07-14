Fashion Trust Arabia announces 2025 awards and new advisory board

Fashion Trust Arabia (FTA) has announced the 7th edition of its annual awards, set to take place in November 2025 in Doha. The non-profit organization, which supports designers from the MENA region, will spotlight India as this year’s Guest Country in collaboration with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

The 2025 awards will honor designers across seven categories: Eveningwear, Ready-to-Wear, Accessories, Jewelry, Franca Sozzani Debut Talent, Guest Country, and Honorary Awards. Winners will receive grants ranging from 100,000 to 200,000 dollars, while the Debut Talent Award includes a 50,000 dollar prize. Select winners will also gain retail partnerships with Harrods and Ounass.

FTA also unveiled its new Advisory Board, a group of leading figures from the global fashion industry, who will select 21 finalists. The awards include a year-long mentorship program, offering support in brand development, marketing, and strategic growth.

By combining financial support, mentorship, and global exposure, FTA continues to elevate emerging talent and promote creative excellence across the Arab world.