FashionUnited's need-to-know topics today: Fashion in the Metaverse

Are you familiar with the term “metaverse”? It was first coined by the author Neal Stephenson in his 1992 science fiction novel Snow Crash, but according to Google Trends it reached its peak among internet searches in April 2021 and seems to be keeping a high score since then. But why is everyone in the fashion industry suddenly interested in the Metaverse?

When we are talking about fashion and gaming interacting, we are also talking about two different cultures sharing one space in the market. So is there a collision about to happen? What is this new culture? Which aspects from each of the original cultures, fashion and gaming, will continue?

For experimental fashion designers, the contemporary fashion industry is not an easy place. Over the years, however, a new space has opened up where everything seems possible: cyberspace. Here, the same social rules or practical considerations do not apply as in real life. This makes the virtual world the place for experimental design, according to designer Shayli Harrison.

“Digital dimensions ask us to continuously deconstruct and reinterpret our digital environment,” said Chinouk Filique de Miranda, in a presentation at the Responsible Fashion Series conference, attended by FashionUnited.

The online metaverse is coming and if we're going to be spending more time in virtual worlds, there's one crucial question: What are you going to wear? "When I first started talking about this, my friends were like, 'What are you talking about?'" said 27-year-old Daniella Loftus. "But my 14-year-old cousins understood it immediately."

In the press and across social networks, the subject of virtual fashion is becoming increasingly more popular. But are these non-physical clothes the future of fashion? And where exactly can you find them? To find answers, FashionUnited took a look at the latest collection of Amsterdam-based digital fashion house The Fabricant.

Those who visited the Metaverse exhibition by digital fashion startup Dematerialised headed to Cryptovoxels - a virtual world on the Ethereum blockchain. Using the arrow keys on their keyboards, visitors could navigate through streets filled with digital art, an experience somewhat reminiscent of the pixelated worlds of Minecraft or Secondlife.

During the annual Connect 2021 conference, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the organisation Facebook will be changing its name to Meta, as part of the company’s shift to “bring the metaverse to life”.