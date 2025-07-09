FDCI announces India Couture Week 2025 lineup

The India Couture Week 2025 is set to return for its 18th edition, promising a spectacular showcase by 14 prominent Indian couturiers, including celebrated names such as Manish Malhotra, Rahul Mishra, Rohit Bal, JJ Valaya, Ritu Kumar and Tarun Tahiliani. The line-up for the forthcoming edition also includes Amit Aggarwal, Falguni Shane Peacock, Shantnu & Nikhil, Suneet Verma, Rimzim Dadu, Jayanti Reddy, Rose Room by Isha Jajodia and Aisha Rao.

This prestigious fashion event set to kick off on 23rd July 2025 in New Delhi, is presented by Hyundai India in association with Reliance Brands, marking a continued collaboration between the automotive giant and the retail conglomerate. The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) unveiled the highlights of 18th edition at an exclusive press conference held at the Taj Palace, New Delhi.

Hyundai India's official Facebook page announced the event, stating, "Today’s press conference unveiled a powerhouse lineup of designers ready to redefine couture in India. From legacy icons to bold new visionaries, the stage is set for a fashion spectacle brimming with drama, decadence, and jaw-dropping couture moments."