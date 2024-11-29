Feben, Iamisigo and Rave Review names finalists of Zalando Visionary Award

Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW) and Zalando have revealed the names of the finalists for the 2025 Zalando Visionary Award, the winner of which will secure a spot on the roster of CPHFW’s SS26 edition and receive industry support.

London-based Feben is among the finalists. The brand, which was founded by the Ethiopian designer of the same name, is a regular of London Fashion Week, where it has become known for its references to global tapestry and optical-illusion prints.

The other finalists are that of Iamisigo, a label founded in Nigeria by Bubu Ogisi, who utilises heritage textiles and traditional crafts; and Rave Review, a Stockholm-based brand established by Josephine Bergqvist and Livia Schück, who incorporate deadstock and secondhand materials into their collections.

This year’s finalists were selected by a jury of experts who will also then be responsible for picking the winner. These include creative director of Sansovin06, Edward Buchanan; Emma Matell, a casting director; founder and creative director of GCDS, Giuliano Calza; VP of creative and buying at Highsnobiety, Herbert Hofmann; and Anne Pacual, the SVP design, marketing and content at Zalando SE.

Those chosen reflect what CPHFW and Zalando said was a “dedication to reshaping fashion through bold creativity and commitment to inclusivity and design”. The winner will ultimately be a further reflection of bringing positive change to the industry, offering a new perspective on this challenge.

The winning brand will be announced in January, after which the designer will receive a 50,000 euro monetary award and production support for their SS26 showcase at CPHFW in August. A mentorship programme and tailored resources will also be provided to ensure long-term development. This year’s winner will succeed past honourees Paolina Russo and Sinéad O'Dwyer.