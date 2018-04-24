Felder Felder launching capsule line with Ecoalf

London-based designer label Felder Felder, founded by twins Daniela and Annette Felder, have unveiled a capsule collection for autumn/winter 2018 with sustainable Spanish label, Ecoalf to showcase sustainability and style.

The collection, inspired by the design duo’s “eclectic time” in Berlin’s club scene, combines shiny materials with urban style, with each piece made with recycled nylon to achieve a unique selection of shiny black, silver and matte black outerwear designs finished with a 100 percent synthetic filling.

Combining Felder Felder’s design style with the innovative Ecoalf materials, the collection of jackets and coats with oversize-cuts, hoodies and belts are water repellent, downproof and ultralight, as well as being 100 percent vegan.

The Felder Felder x Ecoalf collection features two coats and 1 vest, all available in silver, shiny black and matte black.

Ecoalf has become known for its innovative approach to sustainable fashion, it has developed more than 140 fabrics made from materials sources such as fishing nets, plastics and coffee ground, and in 2017, it launched the Upcycling the Oceans project to transform the plastic found in the sea into an eco-friendly fashion line.

Javier Goyeneche, Ecoalf president and founder explains: "Ecoalf arose in 2009 from my frustration with the excessive use of the world's natural resources and the amount produced by industrialised countries.

“Ecoalf, symbolises what I believe to be the best quality, design and technical properties of the new generations. Recycled products. That way we show that there is no need to use our world's natural resources in a careless way.”

Ecoalf has previously collaborated with Swatch, designer Sybilla, Starbucks, Will.i.am and Coca-Cola, and Goop.

Images: courtesy of Felder Felder x Ecoalf