Fendi x Sarah Jessica Parker to release limited-edition baguette bag

Regardless of your opinions on And Just Like That the Sex and the City reboot on HBOMax, those who have been watching the show would recall an earlier since in the beginning of season one where someone compliments the main character Carrie Bradshaw’s handbag, and she corrects them saying it’s actually a baguette. The handbag in question is the one she originally brought to prominence in the ‘90s, the Fendi Baguette. The style Carrie wears in And Just Like That is a hot pink sequin style that everyone was salivating over.

Now, your dreams of owning the bag can come true. Fendi is collaborating with Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays the legendary fashionista for custom, limited-edition Baguette.

The bag is made of maxi, 3D sequins and is expected to be available for sale on Fendi.com in mid-February. The price point for the bag has yet to be released, but the average price of a Fendi Baguette starts around 2950 dollars. This begs the question, is ‘90s fashion officially back?