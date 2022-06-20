Feng Chen Wang presents virtual show of made-to-measure looks

Chinese-born Feng Chen Wang took to the metaverse to present a new made-to-measure collection as part of Shanghai Fashion Week.

Created with support from virtual reality innovation centre Inert Plan, the show saw the London-based designer explore the boundaries between the real and the virtual worlds.

Pieces in the digital collection were made to be seasonless and consisted of both real and virtual designs that were linked to Wang’s autumn/winter 2022 offering, shown during London Fashion Week in February 2022.

Made as an extension of the collection, the virtual pieces looked to offer a more futuristic and sustainable outlook on clothing, with eight looks in total all of which were completely virtual. Outfits ranged from avant-garde menswear tailoring to womenswear looks that paid homage to the designer’s wild imagination.

Sustainability was prominent in items that were able to be worn in multiple ways, as well as the use of plant dyes for the real-life iterations of the pieces.

Next to the designs, the digital avatars sported customised embellished Nike Air Force 1 and Nike Air Force 1 Plt.af.orm sneakers.

The Nike collaboration was also present in a digital installation seen behind the models, constructed using Nike’s Grind recycled material, one of the many installations designed by Wang for the presentation.

