Feng Chen Wang ventures into eyewear

Chinese-born, London-based designer Feng Chen Wang has launched her first collection of eyewear.

The two distinct sunglasses were presented alongside the autumn/winter 2024 collection, which debuted on the runway in Paris, and have been designed to align with the brand’s signature deconstruction and innovative thinking.

The first style, a rectangular silhouette made from steel, was inspired by bamboo, a symbol deeply rooted within the brand's DNA. It comes in three variations and each features signature bamboo detailing on the arms.

Feng Chen Wang eyewear Credits: Feng Chen Wang

The second style has a modern, deconstructed approach, designed to have an intentionally fragmented look inspired by the Wuyi Mountains located in Northern Fujian. In the release, the brand states the deconstructed style offers “a dystopian approach to eyewear, a perfect juxtaposition to its steel counterpart”. There are three different colours available - blue, black and transparent.

Eyewear is described as a “natural progression” for the brand, adding to its growing category of accessories, which includes bucket hats, beanies and its signature bamboo bag.

The eyewear is available directly from the brand’s website.