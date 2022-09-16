Ferragamo and Boss return to Milan Fashion Week schedule among notable debuts

Ahead of the upcoming Milan Fashion Week, scheduled for September 20 to 26, the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI) has released further details on what to expect from the event, revealing a schedule of 68 fashion shows, 104 physical presentations and 30 events.

A number of notable brands will be making their return to Milan for the season, including Salvatore Ferragamo, Boss, Antonio Marras, Vivetta, Anteprima and Moncler, which will be celebrating its 70th anniversary.

Additionally, the event will also see a selection of catwalk debuts, with the likes of Swiss Brand Bally, Stella Jean/WAMI project and English designer Matty Bovan joining the schedule. Other debuts will be presented on September 26, a day dedicated to digital fashion shows, including that of Mmusomaxwell, Durazzi Milano and Viviers.

A handful of Milan regulars will take to a presentation setting for this season, like Weekend Max Mara who will be presenting with Lily Aldrige and Max &Co with Duro Olowu.

Various events around the city are to be open to the public, including Diesel’s fashion show, which requires online registration, and Anteprima’s show, set to take place in the Area Civica in Parco Sempione in celebration of the brand’s 30 year anniversary.

Diesel’s show to be public, Moncler celebrates anniversary

A number of initiatives supporting emerging designers will also be launched during the week, including Milan Moda Graduate show, on September 20, during which eight students will showcase their collections in front of a jury who will award a winner at the end of the event.

Milan’s Fashion Hub will be returning to the schedule with a cohort of events dotted around the city. At ADI Design Museum, a space open to the public will be home to a series of catwalk shows, while at the Senato Hotel Milano, emerging designers, such as Gentile Catone, Joy Meribe and Apnoea, will show their collections. Other projects hosted by the hub include CNMI’s collaborations with Black Lives Matter, In Italian Fashion-Collective and We are Made in Italy.

The hub will further drive the Hope Fashion Ukraine Project, scheduled for September 25, showcasing an initiative aimed to give international visibility to Ukrainian creatives. As part of the event, 13 designers from the country will display 15 pieces that they believe show the potential of its fashion industry.

To round the week out, the CNMI will host the Sustainable Fashion Awards in collaboration with the Ethical Fashion Initiative (EFI) of the United Nations. Now in its fifth edition, the event will bring together members of the fashion industry to celebrate various projects dedicated to sustainability, each of which have been selected by a jury chaired by Ellen MacArthur, founder of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

“This season we are again proud to present a programme full of activities and with a great international scope,” said Carlo Capasa, president of the CNMI, in a release. “Interest in Milan Fashion Week is growing all the time and this is reflected in the variety of the projects that we are about to stage. We are aware of the uncertainties that the global social and economic scene presents, and it is in these very times that fashion is summoned to give a message of confidence and positivity.”