Ferragamo unveils ‘new direction’ in Renaissance campaign

Italian luxury label Ferragamo has revealed “a completely new direction” for the brand via a new Renaissance campaign that reconnects it to its Florence roots.

Through the use of paintings courtesy of the city’s Le Gallerie delgi Uffizi, Ferragamo looked to reference its “rebirth” while further linking to the Italian Renaissance, a period in which founder Salvatore Ferragamo bolstered the brand’s presence in its Palazzo headquarters, where it is still housed.

Ferragamo New Renaissance campaign imagery. Credits: Ferragamo.

Today, however, it is Maximilian Davis who leads the creative direction of Ferragamo. Appointed to the role in March last year, Davis was tasked with leading the label into its next phase, with such a move now evident in his decision to collaborate with the famous gallery.

In the latest campaign, muses, friends and members of Davis’ creative community are seen in the brand’s tailored pieces and sporting a selection of leather goods, alongside the works of Bellini, Veronese and Botticelli.

Ferragamo New Renaissance campaign imagery. Credits: Ferragamo.

In a release, the designer said: “The Renaissance is hardwired into Florence, and Florence is hardwired into Ferragamo.

“At this time of a new beginning at the house, it made perfect sense to reclaim the cradle of the Renaissance as our spiritual home, and to harness the deep, artistic spirit of this city to showcase the new collection.”

Through both the displayed collection and the campaign, Davis looked to bring together the past and present, evolving the brand’s heritage and offering a new take on 21st-century luxury.