FIFA World Cup 2026: Louis Vuitton unveils new trophy trunk and capsule collection

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 final approaches, Parisian luxury house Louis Vuitton, the official supplier for the event, presented the new bespoke case designed to transport the trophy, along with a limited-edition luggage line.

The synergy between high-level sport and luxury continues to strengthen. Following a tradition started at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, Louis Vuitton will mark the FIFA World Cup 2026 final with the official presentation of its new Trophy Trunk, designed to house and transport the competition's official trophy.

Louis Vuitton X FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy trunk Credits: Louis Vuitton

Crafted in the house's historic workshops in Asnières-sur-Seine, this special-order item features the trunk-maker's heritage codes: the classic Monogram canvas; leather 'lozine' trimming; and gilded brass corner reinforcements. For this edition, the two front-opening panels are adorned with a hand-painted 'V' motif (for Victory and Vuitton), echoing the golden hues of the trophy.

Louis Vuitton X FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy trunk Credits: Louis Vuitton

“For over a decade, Louis Vuitton and FIFA have shared a common commitment to excellence,” noted Pietro Beccari, chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton, in a statement.

A limited-edition commercial collection

Beyond the unique piece seen on the pitch during the final, the LVMH group's flagship brand is capitalising on this long-term partnership by launching a capsule collection under official FIFA license.

Louis Vuitton X FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy trunk Credits: Louis Vuitton

This commercial line adapts the visual identity of the official trunk across three hard-sided luggage formats:

An eight-watch case,

A Cotteville 16-watch case,

A Courrier Lozine 110 Trunk, a historic model from the house.

These three pieces, adorned with the classic Monogram and the hand-painted 'V' motif, also include a personalisation option with the buyer's initials, continuing the bespoke tradition of the house from Rue du Pont-Neuf.

Louis Vuitton X FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy trunk Credits: Louis Vuitton

This initiative once again illustrates Louis Vuitton's strategy of embedding itself in major international sporting events, a few months after its prominent role in the Paris Olympic Games. It confirms the growing interest of luxury players in global entertainment platforms, which are major image drivers for an international clientele.