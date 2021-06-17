Fila announces collaboration with Y/Project

Italian global sportswear brand, Fila has announced a collaboration with Y/Project, as it continues to celebrate its 110th anniversary.

Amalgamating the niche style of French fashion label Y/Project, the collection has a bold streetwear feel and features a t-shirt, hoodie, polo neck dress, and windbreaker. There will also be accessories like caps, sneakers, and bags.

Each piece will have certain detailing that allows the clothing to be worn in various ways, such as asymmetrical buttoning and double sweats.

Glenn Martens, Y/Project’s creative director said in a release: “I see this collaboration, really, as a marriage of Y/Poject’s experimental spirit and Fila’s innovative drive grounded in sportswear.

“The process was as easy as it was fun, and it allowed me to openly explore a streetwear direction that felt new. There is a fresh, happy vibe to the endeavor that I think is right for this moment”.

The collaboration will be unveiled on June 27, 2021, at the next Y/Project fashion show. The pieces will be available to purchase from March 2022.