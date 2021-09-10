Fila introduces size-inclusive activewear collection

Sportswear specialists Fila have launched the size-inclusive womenswear collection Fila Performa, which offers up a selection of technology-enhanced activewear designed to heighten performance.

Aimed to be suitable for women of all sizes, the Performa line sizes range from XS-4X. Sports bras, tank tops, short and long sleeve tops, hoodies, bike shorts and more are among the collection on offer, with the brand stating it utilised a number of advanced fabrications designed to aid performance.

According to a release, the development of the line spanned over the course of 18 months, with Fila’s team working on “extensive research” and “a wear testing program” both centred around the construction of three fabric technologies used throughout the collection.

Image: Fila

Fila Uplift, found in some of the line’s tops and bras, is created with Lycra and contains moisture-wicking technology while providing support. For other tops, as well as hoodies, sweaters and joggers, the brand used Fi-Lux, also complete with a rapid drying feature in a lightweight material. Forza by Fila is incorporated into biker shorts and leggings and aims to lift and sculpt the body, implementing Coolmax technology to keep the wearer dry and cool.

The 88 piece line will be launched in two separate collection drops over the course of autumn, with different colour schemes defining each selection. The first drop features bright pinks, coral, blues and greys, with an array of marble and tie-dye patterns. Lavender blue, pinks and navy colours stand alongside ribbed textural details that define the second drop.

As part of the launch, the brand has collaborated with female-owned workout studios and instructors throughout the US, giving potential buyers the chance to experience the Performa collection firsthand. Fila has suggested a similar menswear line is set to launch in 2022.

Image: Fila Performa