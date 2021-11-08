Fila launches ‘Falling in Love Again’ campaign film with Luke Wilson

Sportswear brand Fila has unveiled the ‘Falling in Love Again’ campaign to commemorate its 110th anniversary, celebrating its legacy in sports, pop culture and fashion.

Through a short film, written and directed by renowned photographer Mark Seliger, Fila displays the story of the fictional Professor Jean-Pierre Montague, played by actor Luke Wilson.

The film’s storyline follows Montague, a former tennis champion and Fila ambassador, reminiscing about his love for Fila as a brand, his interest in emotional colour theory and his book, ‘The Dress Code of Human Nature’. The character believes that Fila stood for ‘Falling in Love Again’, stated as he teaches his work to his two protégés Victor and Stella, portrayed by actor Angus Cloud and model Adesuwa Aighewi.

Image: Fila

Wilson, known for his roles in The Royal Tenenbaums and Legally Blonde, co-wrote the script with Mark Seliger, in what the photographer describes as an “impromptu writing session”.

In a release, Seliger said on the project: “This was the first time I had the experience of working with an artist in that way. Fila gave me the reins to come up with something that spoke to the brand being iconic, while at the same time, offering a comedic wink to Luke, his incredible career, and all of the memorable roles he’s played over the years.

“What I love about Fila is its heritage, which is elegant, elevated and timeless. ‘Falling in Love Again’ is a nod to the brand’s Italian roots, and associating Italy with love, incredible passion, desire and appreciation.”