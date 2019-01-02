Fila launches new premium line designed by Astrid Andersen

Lately it seems like we’ve been seeing Fila’s logo everywhere, just like the brand’s good old days in the 1990s, when it received a boost in popularity thanks to Swedish tennis player Björn Borg. Following its big comeback at Milan Fashion Week in September, when it surprised the audience by combining sportswear with sexy pieces such as pleated skirts, the Italian label founded over 100 years ago has announced the launch of a premium line.

Titled Fila Fjord, the collection was designed by Danish-born Astrid Andersen and is set to be unveiled at fashion trade fair Pitti Uomo, to be held later this month in Milan. Featuring ready-to-wear, outerwear, shoes, accessories and bags, the line was inspired by Andersen’s Scandinavian heritage, referencing the relationship between Nordic architecture and the surrounding natural environment.

“Fila is one of the world’s most iconic sportstyle brands and being able to explore that history and re-imagine it for a modern audience is a really exciting challenge”, the fashion designer told FashionUnited. “I knew I wanted to bring my own heritage to Fila’s DNA. When I saw the brand’s new slogan, The Measure of Perfection, for the first time, I thought it’d be very fitting to draw inspiration from Scandinavia. My own sense of aesthetics has been deeply influenced by sports culture, which is why it’s only natural for me to reinterpret Fila within a natural environment”.

The fjord as symbol of a simple life

“Fjord is a word that carries a lot of meaning for me, because I grew up and live very close to the Vejle Fjord in Denmark. I also wanted [this collection] to mark a turning point in my career as Creative Director, not only by referring to the Scandinavian lifestyle, especially when it comes to material use, but also by creating a timeless product, something less dependent on trends”, she added. “This collection basically lets the products speak for themselves”.

We will have to wait until Pitti Uomo to see exactly what Andersen is talking about, but for now one thing is certain: the Fila Fjord sneakers are set to retail for 250 to 300 euros (280 to 345 US dollars).

This article was originally published in French by FashionUnited FR. Translated and edited by Marjorie van Elven.

Photos: courtesy of Fila