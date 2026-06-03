Finalists of 2026 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund revealed

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has unveiled the 10 finalists of its 2026 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund (CVFF).

This year’s finalists are Aisling Camps; Amir Taghi; Terrence Zhou of Bad Binch Tongtong; Emily Dawn Long; Jamie Haller; Julia Ferentinos of Juju Vera; Zane Li of Lii; George Inaki of Milamore; Claire Sullivan of Miss Claire Sullivan; and Zoe Gustavia Anna Whalen.

The first presentations will be held June 10 following a celebratory cocktail reception. The winner, who will receive 300,000 dollars, will be revealed during a ceremony gala on October 20 in New York. The two runners up will receive 100,000 dollars.

This year marks the first time that animal welfare organisation, Humane World for Animals, will join as a Design Challenge partner. The CFDA said its inclusion intends to urge finalists to take part in a Material Innovation Challenge, prioritising bio-based, cruelty-free textiles.

New members of the selection committee, meanwhile, include Vogue’s incoming editor-in-chief Chloe Malle; Bloomingdale’s chief merchant, Denise Magid; EVP of global brand partnerships at Nordstrom, Yumi Shin; and designer Christopher John Rogers.

In a statement, CFDA chief executive officer and president, Steven Kolb, said the 2026 finalists reflected the “depth of talent and creativity emerging across American fashion today”. “Their unique perspectives and strong sense of purpose represent the future of our industry,” he added.