First edition of the Pierre Cardin Young Designers Contest announces US winner

Fashion design student HyeRin Lee from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in California has been named the winner of the US edition of the annual Pierre Cardin Young Designers Contest 2022.

The young fashion designer who was born and raised in Seoul, South Korea, wins a fully paid three-month apprenticeship which includes transport from the US, at the Pierre Cardin offices in Paris, and the opportunity to become a full-time employee at the French fashion house.

In addition, HyeRin Lee, who was selected as the winner from ten US finalists, will receive 1,000 dollars (about 950 euros) as her monthly salary. She will also have the opportunity to create an actual garment based on her fashion sketches.

2022 winner HyeRin Lee with her design for the Pierre Cardin Young Designers Contest. Photo credits: Benjamin Shmikler/ABImages, via FIDM.

The Pierre Cardin Young Designers Contest

The Pierre Cardin Young Designers Contest was created in honour of the 100th anniversary of the birth of French fashion designer Pierre Cardin, who passed away in December 2020.

The jury for the first edition of the award consisted of Rodrigo Basilicati Cardin, president of Maison Pierre Cardin, Kimiyoshi Miura, designer of Maison Pierre Cardin, Gian-Paolo Gianotti, designer of Maison Pierre Cardin and Richard Raczynski, designer of Maison Pierre Cardin.

Tonian Hohberg, President of FIDM said in a release: "We honor and thank the House of Pierre Cardin for selecting our outstanding fashion design student, HyeRin Lee. Upon graduation from FIDM, this will be a great advance to her career!"

HyeRin Lee will graduate from FIDM’s advanced fashion design programme in March 2023.