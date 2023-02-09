First Latin American Fashion Awards open applications

In November 2023, the first edition of the Latin American fashion awards will take place. The organisers of the event have selected the Dominican Republic as the host country, as per the official press release.

The event is the first to celebrate South American, Caribbean, Mexican, and Central American fashion talent. It will recognise both established and emerging designers from the region, on a global scale.

The categories for the Latin American fashion awards are Designer of the Year, Brand of the Year, Emerging Designer of the Year, Responsible Project of the Year, Fashion Photographer of the Year, Model of the Year, Accessories Brand of the Year, Fashion Film of the Year, Fashion Artist of the Year, and Fashion Icon of the Year.

First Latin American fashion to take place in Dominican Republic

The jury will consist of fashion industry personalities and experts of both Latin American and international backgrounds. The members of the jury will be unveiled on March 23, 2023 in Milan.

In addition, a Dominican Republic Local Star will be recognised with an award. This category celebrates the most outstanding fashion figure from the host country’s fashion scene. Lastly, there is the People's Choice: Disruptive Latin of the Year award, which will be voted online by the public.

Open call submissions were launched on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. All Latin American qualifying talent can apply to the 12 award categories directly through the official website of the Latin American fashion awards.

The inaugural edition of the event will take place from November 2 until November 5 2023 in two resorts on the Eastern and South Eastern coast of the Dominican Republic.